‘Love Island’ TV star helps Sheffield grab late point

Luis Morrison, star of TV reality show, ‘Love Island’, helped ten-man Sheffield grab a late point in a 2-2 draw against high-flying Alvechurch.

Morrison has signed for the Donfield-based outfit on a month’s loan from Alfreton Town, and he played his part in giving a boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation from Division One South of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

They battled to the bitter end against fifth-placed Alvechurch, who led 1-0 with a Tom Turton penalty on 30 minutes and 2-1 with a Ben Turner own goal on 56 and looked sure to win when striker Grant Ryan was sent off for the hosts two minutes from time.

But in the final seconds, Julian Lawrence squared the ball across the goal from a free-kick for Adam Chapman to tap home an equaliser. Lawrence had earlier headed against his own bar before another own goal for Sheffield’s first leveller on 51.