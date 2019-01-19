“Lifeline” win something to build on says new Chesterfield boss John Sheridan after 2-0 relegation ‘six-pointer’ success at Aldershot

JOHN SHERIDAN admitted Chesterfield’s opener at Aldershot Town was a “lifeline” and now hopes his side can build on their 2-0 win as they prepare to face Barrow next weekend.

In a battle between two of this season’s National League strugglers, the Spireites were second-best in the first half but went in at half-time 1-0 up thanks to former Shots defender Will Evans’ 44th minute header.

Chesterfield looked much more comfortable in the second half and put the game to bed in the 78th minute when Shots keeper Will Mannion parried Marc-Antoine Fortune’s shot into the path of Evans and the centre-back thumped the ball into the back of the net.

And while Sheridan admitted his side were “lucky” in the first half, the Chesterfield boss insists ending the day with three points is more important than the performance.

“I’m chuffed to bits,” he said. “The most important thing in our eyes with where we are in the league is to get the three points from every game we play in.

“I thought we were probably fortunate to go in ahead at half-time because I don’t think we played great and we allowed Aldershot to control most of the first half. But we got the goal and it gave us that lifeline and the belief that a clean sheet would win us the game.

“I thought we were very solid in the second half and I was very pleased with how we played. We controlled most of the game and should have scored more goals. Will got his second and I did feel very comfortable.

“We had been very lucky in the first half but you need luck and hopefully this is the first of many wins.”

Despite the three points, Chesterfield still remain in the National League relegation zone. They host mid-table Barrow next Saturday and Sheridan is hoping they take confidence from their performance in north Hampshire into the game.

“It’s a tough game and obviously Ian Evatt is the manager of Barrow but I’m only trying to take care of us,” he said. “I want us to go out there and believe in ourselves and believe that we are going to get out the situation we are in.

“I believe in that strongly and that’s why I’ve come here. We need to keep us in this division and if we can win games as quickly as possible then that will make life easier for us.”

