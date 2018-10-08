Leaders Clay Cross stretch unbeaten run to seven

The flawless start to the season by Clay Cross Town stretched to seven matches at the top of the Central Midlands League’s South Division.

An eyecatching 3-1 win away to fellow high-fliers Collingham meant the Millers have yet to drop a league point this term and also kept them four points clear of their nearest rivals, Retford.

You could have forgiven them for entering the arena with a little trepidation because it was the venue where their promotion hopes slipped dramatically away with minutes remaining just two seasons ago.

But a Ryan Ordidge header at the back post after seven minutes calmed the nerves and set the Clay Cross wheels in motion, stunning the in-form home team.

What followed was a game played at a frenetic pace, with the only surprise being that, even though both sides carved out scoring chances, there were no further goals until the 66th minute when Callam Lytham was felled in the box, and Jordan Hendley fired the resultant penalty into the top corner, past ‘keeper Ellis Spencer.

Another spot-kick increased the Millers’ advantage and again, it was Lytham fouled and Hendley to take the kick. On this occasion, he fired hard and low past Spencer.

Only three minutes later, the penalty sequence continued when one was awarded to Collingham, and Ryan Rushden deceived ‘keeper Ryan Hopkins, sending him the wrong way. But Clay Cross survived the closing stages and set themselves up nicely for a home clash this Saturday against early title favourites, Retford United.