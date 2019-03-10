Later goal takes Alfreton Town into top half of table

﻿Alfreton Town recorded their fourth consecutive National League North win with a 2-1 success at bottom-of-the-table Nuneaton Borough lifting the Reds into the top half of the table for the first time since September.

The home side battled hard, however, particularly after the dismissal of striker Luke Barlone for a dangerous tackle on Dominic Smith five minutes before half-time.

Reece Styche almost made a goalscoring impact as a 58th minute substitute, but he slipped at the vital moment as Jordan Sinnott picked out the perfect pass. The Reds did make the breakthrough though when skipper Luke Shiels met a Sinnott corner from close range to finally head Alfreton in front in the 68th minute.

Just five minutes later Ryan Edmunds was left clear to equalise after hesitation in the Reds’ defence.

But further pressure from the visitoers brought an 88th minute winner when Styche was felled by Mike Calveley after a blistering run down the left flank.

Sinnott made no mistake from the ensuing penalty kick.

Alfreton Town: Ramsbottom; Clackstone, Shiels, Riley, Wilde, Smith, Johnson, Hotte [Lynch 67], Sinnott, Bacon [Styche 58], Peniket.

Other subs: Clarke, Platt, O’Brien.

Referee: Steven Copeland.

Attendance: 518.