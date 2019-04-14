John Sheridan has instilled a winning menu at Chesterfield, says Brad Barry

Brad Barry says John Sheridan has demanded standards from Chesterfield that have driven them to secure their National League safety.

The right-back, who scored in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Maidstone United, credits the ‘winning mentality’ instilled in the squad by Sheridan.

Under the Mancunian, Town have won 10 of their 17 games.

“He demands from every single one of us every day,” said Barry.

“Training is always high quality.

“He brings the young lads up, shows us fresh faces so we’ve always got competition.

“And that winning mentality has drive us to where we are.

“After getting relegated last year, it’s stopped that.

“It’s making this place much better, everyone is coming in with a smile on their face, training is exciting. We’re getting results now.”

There are three games remaining in the National League season and although Chesterfield are safe, a full 17 points clear of the drop zone, Barry says there will be no easing up at the Proact.

“We want a winning mentality, especially being at home,”he said.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re safe or not, we just want to win every game.”