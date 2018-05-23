Hoole not ruling out a return for German

The door at Matlock Town is open to Ricky German next season.

The striker, who had two loan spells with the Gladiators last season from parent club Chesterfield, has since been made available for a free transfer by the Spireites following their relegation from the Football League.

And, while the young forward has set his sights at playing at the highest level possible come August, Matlock boss Dave Hoole hasn’t ruled out the possibility of German returning to Causeway Lane at some stage.

Hoole told the Matlock Mercury: “I’ve spoken to Ricky and also to one or two others. I think Ricky has got his sights set a little higher than Step 3. I think he’s looking at the National League.

“Ricky’s going onwards and upwards and I told him he was a great asset to us last season.

“We’re not ruling him out of coming back at some point in the season if it doesn’t work out for him in the higher leagues. I’ve wished him all the very best as I have with all the other loan players. But never say never.”