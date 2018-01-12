Heanor Town appoint new manager after backroom reshuffle

Paul Postlethwaite has been appointed the new manager of Heanor Town.

Postlethwaite, who was assistant manager at the club, has taken over the reins following Glen Clarence’s decision to step down last weekend.

Steve Hamilton has also decided to step down from his role in the management team, following Clarence out of the Lions exit door this week.

Dan Newton will be Postlethwaite’s assistant.

In a statement, Heanor thanked Clarence and Hamilton for “everything they have done” for the club while Postlethwaite also had kind words to say.

“It’s a huge honour to be offered the role by the club, and one I could never turn down,” Postlethwaite told the club’s official website.

“I’ve got huge boots to fill as the job Glen, Steve and Steve Huntington have done over the years has been phenomenal. But we have a great set of lads who, like myself and Dan, are desperate to do the club proud.

“We hope the fans and the town will continue to back us and this young squad.”

The new management team’s first game in charge will be away at Shawbury United this Saturday.