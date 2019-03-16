Havant and Waterlooville 1-2 Chesterfield: Match Gallery
Chesterfield moved eight points clear of the National League drop zone with a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Havant and Waterlooville, thanks to Scott Boden’s late penalty winner.
Match photographer Gareth Williams captured the best of the action on camera.
Chesterfield's Scott Boden strokes home a 92nd minute penalty winner.
JPIMedia Resell
Chesterfield's Jerome Binnom-Williams is fouled in the penalty area by Havant's Dan Strugnell for the late penalty.
JPIMedia Resell
Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Scott Boden celebrates his winner at Havant.
JPIMedia Resell
Chesterfield skipper Will Evans heads the equaliser early in the second half at Havant.
JPIMedia Resell
View more