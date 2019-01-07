Hat-trick hero Lynam leads Clay Cross to another big win

An audacious goal by Ant Lynam completed his hat-trick and another big win for top-of-the-table Clay Cross Town in the North Division of the Central Midlands League.

From fully 50 yards, Lynam sailed a shot over desperately reteating ‘keeper Josh Desforges to round off a 7-2 success for Clay Cross away to bottom team Newark Town.

He had also opened the scoring back in the 17th minute, and after Luke Boddy had levelled, the canny forward struck again on the stroke of half-time by drilling home a 20-yard drive.

Josh Parfitt made it 3-1 to Clay Cross two minutes after the interval but, to their credit, industrious Newark kept battling, showing the benefit of an overhaul of their management team and playing squad over the Christmas break. When Kieran Job cut the deficit, it looked a case of game on.

Clay Cross turned the screw in the last 25 minutes, though, adding four more goals. Grant Mitchell led the way with a cracking 25-yard effort and Callam Lytham bagged a brace before Lynam’s party-piece towards the end.

The win was the Millers’ 14th from 17 league games this term and with second-placed Retford crashing 3-0 at home to Collingham, they now head the table by seven points.

Next up is a visit by struggling Askern to Mill Lane on Saturday (kick-off 3 pm).