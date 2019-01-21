Grant Black ‘satisfied’ with make-shift Belper Town

Belper Town boss Grant Black was satisfied with his make-shift side’s display to earn a point at home to Frickley Athletic.

The Nailers’ squad depth was tested on Saturday with injuries and suspensions to key players - but Black was pleased with those players called upon.

Belper's Alfred Thompson tackles Jacob Hazel of Frickley. Pic by Tim Harrison.

One of which was 17-year-old, Alfred Thompson, who came in on the right side of defence and later produced a goal-line clearance to deny the visitors.

“He’s been waiting for a chance and he took it on Saturday,” said Black. “He was fantastic and has a bright future ahead of him.”

Home debuts were also given to new signings Derek Ubah from Clitheroe and Louis Danquah from Bradford Park Avenue, with Nathan Curtis and Danny South completing suspensions.

Black said: “We had to get through Saturday and we did.

“It was as satisfying a performance as some of the victories we’ve had this year.

“We were up against it due to suspensions and injuries. We had Thompson at right back, a centre-half who had not played with any of the back four before and a centre-half in Jack Colbear up front.

“It was a make-shift side.

“Taking all that into consideration, Frickley being a different animal with a new manager and the funds they have, it was a really satisfying point.”

Curtis, South and Alex Peterson are all expected to be available again for this Saturday’s trip to Tadcaster Albion.

“We’ve got three of the main starters back for Saturday,” said Black.

“We’re still speaking to a couple of players but it’s that time of the season where anyone who is worthwhile bringing in are already at a decent club and pushing.

“We don’t want to bring people in for the sake of bringing people in, if they’re not going to strengthen us, so we’re careful of that at the minute.”

Tadcaster are without a win in over a month, with two defeats and two draws coming from their four games over the Christmas and New Year period.

They sit fifth in the table, three points ahead of Belper.

“That’s the league this year,” said Black.

“The only two teams who have been on a run this season is Morpeth and Brighouse, who are potentially fighting it out for top place, everyone else has put two or three games together.

“Pontefract went to Spalding and were beaten 7-3 last weekend, Carlton Town got a points at Ossett United. Who’d have thought that before Saturday?

“Tadcaster were in the middle of a good run when they came to us but since then they’ve been beaten. They didn’t play this weekend so it might take them a while to get into it, we’ll have to see.

And added: “We’re confident wherever we go. If we can get three points on Saturday, which is a tough ask, it puts us back into the mix come February.”