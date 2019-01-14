Grace is first girl winner of training club award

The player of the year award at the Saturday morning training club of Newbold Community Football Training has been won by a girl for the first time.

Twelve-year-old Grace Marathalingam landed the 2018 accolade, and received it from local councillor Mick Wall at a special ceremony attended by players and coaches at the club.

Enthusiastic Grace was praised for gthe skills and effort she has shown since joining the popular club.

The club sessions, which have been running since 1998, provide football training for boys and girls of all abilities from the ages of five to 16.

Newbold are always on the lookout for new youngsters who would like to become members of the club. Anyone interested should ask their parents to call secretary Tim Sadler on 07954 417988 for more information.