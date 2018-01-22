Goal-shy Staveley are first to fail against bottom team

Struggling Staveley Miners Welfare earned the unwanted tag of the first team this season to fail to beat rock-bottom Clipstone in the Premier Division of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League.

After 24 successive losses and 91 goals conceded, relieved visitors Clipstone held Staveley to a goalless draw in front of a crowd of 143.

And few could argue that they deserved it as they kept their first clean sheet for 12 months thanks to an all-round team effort in which they stood firm against everything Staveley threw at them.

For the hosts, the result continued their frustrating home form this term. They have won only three of their 12 fixtures and scored only 14 goals.

They created plenty of chances, but found Clipstone’s ‘keeper, Levi Owen, in inspired form. In the first half, Owen tipped an acrobatic effort from Adam Baskerville over the bar, and then needed to be alert to keep out an effort by Cameron Johnson from the edge of the box.

But the goalie saved his best until the last eight minutes when somehow stretching out a hand to divert a Tom Ellis shot that was heading for the top corner and then making an excellent, point-blank, one-handed stop to foil a close-range effort from Baskerville.