Gary Gee leaves Buxton FC for a return to Mossley AFC

Gary Gee left Buxton for Mossley AFC this week with the best wishes from all at Silverlands Stadium, said joint-boss Paul Phillips.

Gee had previously been part of the Lilywhites team who reached the 2012/13 play-offs and won the Manchester Premier Cup.

“He’s 31 and been with us for four or five years, maybe more,” said Phillips.

“He’s probably not played as much as he would have wanted to over this season.

“He’s had an offer of a contract for this year and next year as well which guarantees playing time.

“He made the football decision that even though it’s at a lower level he will be playing week-in and week-out.

“I can’t fault the lad and we thank him very much for his efforts.

“It showed on Saturday.

“He probably wouldn’t have played but with Scott Sexton going down he stepped in and I thought he was outstanding.

“We said that to him after the game.

“He was really good and we wish him the very best for the future.”