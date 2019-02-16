Fylde v Chesterfield: Match Gallery
Chesterfield maintained their climb up the National League table and improvement under manager John Sheridan with a 1-0 win at high-flying Fylde.
Photographer Steve Flynn captured the best of the match action.
Chesterfield's Marc-Antoine Fortun� drives home his side's opening goal.
Chesterfield's Marc-Antoine Fortun� protects the ball from FC Fylde's Zaine Francis-Angol.
Chesterfield's Marc-Antoine Fortun� protects the ball from FC Fylde's Jordan Tunnicliff.
