(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Fylde v Chesterfield: Match Gallery

Chesterfield maintained their climb up the National League table and improvement under manager John Sheridan with a 1-0 win at high-flying Fylde.

Photographer Steve Flynn captured the best of the match action.

Chesterfield's Marc-Antoine Fortun� drives home his side's opening goal.
Chesterfield's Marc-Antoine Fortun� protects the ball from FC Fylde's Zaine Francis-Angol.
Chesterfield's Marc-Antoine Fortun� protects the ball from FC Fylde's Jordan Tunnicliff.
