Free-scoring Clay Cross ease to sixth win on the trot

Free-scoring Clay Cross Town made it 13 goals inside a week when easing to a 7-2 victory at Phoenix in the Central Midlands League’s North Division.

After beating Brodsworth Welfare 6-1 in midweek, Clay Cross enjoyed their sixth win on the trot against the Rotherham outfit to lift them into fifth in the table.

And although they remain fully 17 points behind the runaway leaders, Harworth Colliery, they do have four games in hand and could yet emerge as genuine title contenders if they can continue their current run of form.

If there was any doubt about extending the winning sequence, it was soon put to bed at Phoenix, where the Millers began in such a confident mood that they were three up by the 19th minute.

A free-kick from Ant Lynam in the seventh minute opened the floodgates before two goals in quick succession, from Jordan Hendley and Lee Clay, left the home side reeling.

Clay made it 4-0 seven minutes into the second half and although Kieran Gallagher lifted Phoenix spirits by firing past Charlie Clayton to pull one back, Clay Cross responded with a vengeance, adding three more through Hendley, George Slack and Aidan Ordidge.

The home side never stopped trying to salvage a vestige of pride, and their reward came with the last kick of the game when Adam Houghton scored.

The Millers are without a game this Saturday, but there’s a mouthwatering derby next Tuesday night at home to Renishaw Rangers.