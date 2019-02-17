Four or five more wins should see Chesterfield safe from relegation

Chesterfield are now finally heading in the right direction, with a very welcome three points at Fylde. Since Boxing Day, when the wheels came off the team under Martin Allen against Solihull Moors, Chesterfield haven’t lost and the sequence of results reads DDDWDWW.

John Pemberton put together a side where Robbie Weir sat in front of the defensive line and broke up the opposition play. John Sheridan continued that and in his first four league games we haven’t conceded a goal. OK, we lost at home in a cup against Brackley, but the less said about that the better.

Fylde had their chances on Saturday and the woodwork came to our rescue on two occasions, but with three more points on the board Chesterfield sit in 17th place.

Four or five more wins this season and we will be safe — and right now the team sits only a mere 19 points off the play-offs, although only the most optimistic fan would place a bet on that happening.

One of the few things there is to like about watching your team in the Vanarama League is the away day trip to somewhere completely new and experiencing the quirks and eccentricities of the home team. I was rather fond of the stadium announcer at AFC Fylde, who was a breath of fresh air in these politically correct times. He cheerfully broadcast that someone attending the match had parked their car across a woman’s drive way and if they didn’t remove it within 15 minutes the car would be set on fire.

Also, leading team Solihull Moors, are going to have to build an extra stand or two if they get into the league, to bring their capacity up to 4,000. The club has said that plans are in place at the formerly named Damson Park rugby ground to do just that; if so, it’s hoped that the seating arrangements will be rather more permanent than the oddly appointed temporary stands currently in place.

It’s still up for grabs as to who will emerge champions in May, but right now Chesterfield have nothing to fear from any side.

We play Harrogate next at home then it’s Barnet and Wrexham away.

A few weeks ago, Spireites fans were wondering if we’d get any positive results in this current run of fixtures, now it looks like a case of hoping we don’t drop any points against beatable teams.