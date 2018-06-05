Former Spireites boss is new Carlisle manager

Former Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has been named the new manager of Carlisle United.

The ex-Spirites leader had been at Fleetwood since February, inspiring their survival in League One.

Sheridan led the Cod Army from 20th and flirting with relegation to mid-table security in 14th.

But he was replaced in the hot-seat at Fleetwood by Joey Barton, who is making his debut as a manager.

On Tuesday it was announced that Sheridan would succeed Keith Curle at Brunton Park in League Two.

Sheridan, appointed at Saltergate in 2009, led the Spireites to League Two promotion in 2011 as champions, and victory in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley a year later.

But they were also relegated that season and after a poor start to the following campaign — no win in the first four matches — the former Republic of Ireland international was sacked.