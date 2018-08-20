Former Chesterfield player in league sponsorship deal

Former Chesterfield player Gareth Davies has decided to give back to the grassroots game in a sponsorship deal for his company.

Davies’s Nottingham firm, Essential Site Skills, will back the Chesterfield and District Sunday League for the 2018/19 season, which kicks off on September 2.

He said: “This is a great opportunity to give something back to the game and help to keep local football running.

“It is a good league that helps many youngsters to come through and develop while playing alongside experienced players.”

Davies, now 35, made 116 appearanecs for Chesterfield between 2002 and 2008 before drifting into the non-league game.

League secretary Colin Sedgewick said: “It is fantastic to have Gareth and Essential Site Skills with us for the new season, and superb that a former professional is helping grassroots football through this sponsorship.”