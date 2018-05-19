FC Britannia lift second treble with cup final win

FC Britannia completed a remarkable treble-winning season for the second successive year by lifting the Alma Cup at the Proact Stadium.

The 3-1 win over New Inn Newton added to the DFA Sunday Senior Cup and the Chesterfield and District Sunday League Division one title.

FC Britannia (blue) defeated New Inn Newton 3-1 in the Alma Cup final.

With New Inn having finishing second in the league a tight contest was expected — and so it proved in a cagey start.

Callum Lytham was the dangerman for Britannia on a couple of occasions before New Inn saw Jay Cooper force James Bradbury into a save.

On the half hour Nico Degirolamo saw his effort for Britannia cleared off the line by Mathew Whitaker.

New Inn then shocked the champions when they took the lead before half-time.

Fc Britannia receive the Alma Cup from Dan Brown, of Chesterfield and District Sunday League.

Good work by Scott Vardy saw a low cross find Dean Bramley in front of goal and he coolly slotted home.

Keeper Elliott Marchant pulled off a fine save from Nathan Whitehead to preserve the advantage.

Straight after half-time Britannia levelled when Lytham forced in from close range.

Tomas Poole’s 20-yard effort was well stopped by Marchant while at the other end Cooper’s shot was blocked and a Paul Holmes header back across goal punched away by Bradbury.

Thirteen minutes from time Whitehead’s cross was headed back by Lytham and Poole on.

Five minutes later the final was settled when Lytham raced through to score.