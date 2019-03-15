Double signing at Matlock Town as Dave Frecklington bolsters attacking options ahead of Marine trip

Matlock Town’s striking options have been increased by the return of Jonny Margetts for a second loan spell from National League North Boston United and the acquisition of winger Nathan Morley from Burton Albion.

Margetts, 25, returned to the Pilgrims after Matlock’s last fixture, the home win over North Ferriby United a fortnight ago, when his 28th minute header secured the points. In his first month on loan, Margetts netted four times in five appearances.

Matlock boss Dave Frecklington is delighted to have Margetts back and he will stay at the Proctor Cars Stadium for the rest of the season.

“Jonny was great for us in his first loan spell, four goals in five games is a great return, he’s a natural goalscorer and a real fox in the box,” he said.

“He came to us, got his goals and we won a couple of games. When he went back to Boston we said to him that if things didn’t work out, you know where we are and we’re absolutely delighted that he’s back with us for the rest of the season.”

Margetts had earlier in the season had a loan spell at Gainsborough Trinity, scoring Trinity’s opener in their 2-0 New Years Day win at Matlock.

After going back to Boston from Matlock, he made a brief substitutes appearance for the Pilgrims in their home defeat to Stockport County but did not feature in their win at Southport last weekend and Boston have since brought in another forward, Sam Clare on loan from Bradford City. In his initial loan spell at Matlock he was named by fans as their player of the month for February.

Morley, 18, may get his chance on the flanks with Craig King being out for the foreseeable future through injury.

“Nathan’s been training with us for two or three weeks and has done well. He needed to find a club and has joined us on non contract terms,” added Frecklington.

Margetts and Morley will be in the Gladiators’ squad for tomorrow’s trip to Marine.