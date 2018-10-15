Delighted Dronfield Town make FA Vase history

A solitary goal by Danny Wood earned Dronfield Town a place in the Second Round of the FA Vase for the first time in their history.

Dronfield travelled to Leicestershire to meet Barrow Town, of the East Midlands Counties League, and the tie was deadlocked until Wood struck just after the hour.

A lovely ball inside allowed him through on goal and a cool sidefoot finish clinched the 1-0 win that booked a tie in the next round away to Walsall Wood, of the West Midlands.

A close tie was heavily affected by a gale-force wind, but manager Chris Millington’s decision to pack the midfield and switch to a 3-5-2 formation paid handsome dividends.

Barrow had one goalbound effort blocked on the line and, late on, they were foiled by a spectacular save from Lewis Naylor