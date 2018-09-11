Dave Hoole resigns from Matlock Town post

Dave Hoole has resigned as manager of Matlock Town.

Appointed as successor to Glenn Kirkwood and Craig Hopkins during the final week of last season following a seven game unbeaten run in caretaker charge which included six successive victories, Hoole and Matlock have endured a difficult start to the current campaign.

After beating Lancaster City 4-0 on the opening day and drawing 2-2 at Scarborough Athletic in their next game, the Gladiators have since suffered five successive league and cup defeats, Monday night’s 6-0 defeat at Basford United following a 2-1 home loss to Halesowen Town in the FA Cup last Saturday.

Matlock now lie in second bottom position in the Evostik NPL Premier Division table.

Speaking on Tuesday morning Hoole said: “Although we’ve had a run of bad luck with injuries and suspension it doesn’t disguise the fact that eleven men out there haven’t performed well enough and the manner of the defeat at Basford hurt me.

“The club and the fans deserve better so I’ve stepped down and someone else can take over. I’d like to thank my staff Shaun Harrad, Danny Cox, Adam Sollitt and Mark Mullins for their support and the club for giving me the opportunity.

“The fans have also been fantastic and I ask them to keep on supporting as Matlock’s a great club.”

Matlock chairman Tom Wright added: “We’d like to thank Dave not only for his work as first team manager but also for his outstanding contribution to the success of our reserve and development sides.

“Everyone at the club really wanted things to work out for Dave. It’s been a pleasure to work with him and we’re all sorry it’s ended this way. We wish him all the very best for the future.”

A further statement with regard to Hoole’s successor, whether permanent or temporary, will be issued in due course as the Gladiators prepare for Saturday’s tough home clash with title favourites South Shields. Hoole’s assistant Shaun Harrad will remain as a Matlock player.