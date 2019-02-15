Craig King signs contract extension at Matlock Town

Matlock Town have struck a deal with fans favourite Craig King, extending the 27-year-old winger’s contract until the end of the 2019/20 season.

King joined the Gladiators from National League North neighbours Alfreton Town at the beginning of October and played an integral part in Matlock’s sublime rise up the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division table from bottom spot to the edge of the play-offs by Christmas. He is well known to Matlock boss Dave Frecklington, having been with him when he managed Gainsborough Trinity last season.

“I’m really happy about it and to be a fans favourite is really good to hear,” said King. “I’m enjoying it here one hundred per cent. To work with Terry (Fleming) and the gaffer again is great and to be at this good club is an easy decision.”

The King deal was a great end to an up and down week for Frecklington and Matlock as they prepared for Saturday’s home clash against table topping Farsley Celtic.

“I’m really pleased it’s been sorted. I’d worked with Craig previously at Worksop and then at Gainsborough and when he came here he was probably our stellar signing.

“His performances have been nothing but outstanding week in, week out and he’s become a firm fans favourite here.

“We’d been speaking with Craig about extending his contract for a couple of weeks and it was done within two or three minutes and to get the deal done so quickly was great and I’d like to thank the chairman and the club officials for getting it over the line.”

King becomes the second Gladiator to commit to Matlock until the end of next season, following in the footsteps of top scorer Craig Westcarr.