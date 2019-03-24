Could Chesterfield be the Orient of next season?

Since taking over the helm at Chesterfield in January, John Sheridan has now gained more points than any other manager in the National League, which is a pretty impressive statistic.

After the 3-0 win against Sutton United most things suddenly felt alright with the world.

I was dreading Chesterfield getting embarrassed live on TV, but that was the best home performance since we beat Aldershot by the same scoreline at the start of the season.

Our home record of only five wins eight draws and seven defeats certainly tells a tale.

If we’d won all the drawn matches at home, Chesterfield would be contending the play-offs.

At least this time we didn’t see yet another team coming to the Proact and having their big day out.

When we played at Sutton earlier in the campaign and got a 1-1 draw, scoring very late in the game, Sutton’s management were less than complimentary of Chesterfield’s tactics under the previous manager. It’s fair to say the side has improved somewhat and so has the style of play.

Most neutrals watching on TV would agree we looked pretty lightweight in central midfield, especially in the first half.

Sutton were able to carry the ball to the edge of our box and make a chance virtually unhindered, but in the second period once we were ahead Chesterfield certainly saw the game out in a much more comfortable style than we’ve come to expect this term.

As usual Tom Denton didn’t get a penalty award. The shout in the first half was laughably blatant when the goalkeeper pushed him over. Usually the opposition simply wrestle him or pull his shirt, which doesn’t count as a foul in this division as he’s the biggest guy on the pitch!

I hope that Denton survives Sheridan’s clear-out and plays for us next season.

Around the division many fans have commented that we seem to be following a trajectory similar to Leyton Orient.

Two years ago the Londoners were in the High Court, where they could have been wound-up after two relegations. Now they are in the FA Trophy final at Wembley and look like going up as champions. Here’s hoping that’s us next time round. We certainly have the right manager to achieve it.