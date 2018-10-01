Clay Cross Town are too good for Dronfield Town Reserves

Clay Cross Town comfortably defeat Dronfield Town Reserves 6-0 at the weekend.

It took the home side just nine minutes to set the scene for this north-Derbyshire local derby.

That opener came from Callam Lytham whose body strength allowed him to pierce through the Dronfield defence and fire past keeper Stephen Booth.

It was from the same boot on 30 minutes that Lytham scored goal number two after a long clearance from the home keeper Ryan Hopkins had deceived the defenders allowing the striker to get in behind them and score.

A 12 minute flurry of three goals after the interval effectively ended any hope of a Dronfield revival with Jordan Hendley, Josh Parfitt and a deflected home goal from another Parfitt effort adding to the tally.

The final goal came with just 13 minutes remaining when Ant Lynam broke from the half-way line, dribbled his was past three defenders and flicked his shot par the advancing Booth.

This Saturday the Millers are on their travels to Newark to face high flying Collingham. Kick-off 3pm.