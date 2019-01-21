Clay Cross’s title hopes dented at snowy Staveley

The title ambitions of Clay Cross Town were badly dented amid a heavy snowstorm against local-derby rivals Staveley Miners Welfare Reserves last Friday night.

Leaders Clay Cross were expected to comfortably dispose of struggling Staveley, who had won only three of their 15 matches in the Central Midlands League’s North Division.

But the hosts adapted better to the wintry conditions and triumphed 1-0 to inflict only the third league defeat of the season on the Millers, who can now be overhauled at the top if rivals Collingham, whom they entertain this Saturday, and Retford win their games in hand.

The only goal came in the 23rd minute from Jamie Damms. But Staveley would have scored more without a string of fine saves from goalkeeper Ryan Hopkins.

Clay Cross finally woke up in the second half, but this time, home ‘keeper Sam Ogden pulled off save after save, most notably when he acrobatically tipped over a powerful, dipping shot from Ryan Watters.