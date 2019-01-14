Clay Cross boss Lynam is hat-trick king

A second hat-trick in seven days by player/manager Ant Lynam helped to bolster leaders Clay Cross Town’s push for the Central Midlands League, North Division title.

Lynam also netted the Millers’ 100th goal of the campaign as they mauled Askern 7-0 to stay eight points clear at the top with eight matches to play. After Josh Parfitt had opened the floodgates in the second minute, it was one-way traffic, despite a string of saves by Askern ‘keeper Maciej Szymanski. Parfitt also completed a treble, while Grant Mitchell scored the other goal.