Clarence steps down from Heanor hot seat

Glen Clarence has stepped down from his position as manager of Heanor Town.

Clarence, who leaves the Lions eighth in the Midlands Football League Premier, cited personal reasons.

His assistants Steve Hamilton and Paul Postlethwaite have since been handed the first team reins.

The pair are expected to take charge of Saturday’s trip to rock-bottom Shawbury United.

The announcement was made on Sunday evening with a statement on the club’s official Twitter account.

It read: “Glen Clarence has stepped down as the Heanor Town manager due to personal reasons.

“Paul Postlethwaite and Steve Hamilton will take charge of the team on Saturday and an announcement will be made regards the future in due course.”

The news was greeted with shock from some quarters of the Lions support who wished Clarence well.

Nathan Benger posted: “@glenclarence83 is a top man! You’ve done so much for @HeanorTownFC you can be proud!”

Tony Squires said: “Terrible news! Hope everything is ok Glenno!”

Benjamin Newman added: “All the best to Glen C... He has given it his all and proberbly deserves a good break and rest.”

Liam Henton said: “Big loss for Heanor this.”

Danny Hanson added: “Good luck Glenno.”