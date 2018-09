Chesterfield fans went to the Proact Stadium on Saturday hoping to see a first win in nine matches.

Martin Allen’s men were up against Gateshead in the National League, but were unable to stop the poor run of results.

Photographer captured the faces of Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 defeat.

Click on the gallery to see if you can spot a familiar face.

MATCH GALLERY

MATCH REPORT

MARTIN ALLEN APOLOGISES