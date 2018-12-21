Chesterfield’s win over Salford City could be pivotal moment of season

Chesterfield manager Martin Allen says the surprise win over high-flying Salford City two weeks ago could be the pivotal moment in his side’s season.

The 2-0 victory over second-placed Salford City earlier in December was the Spireites’ first in the league, or at home, since 11th August.

Alex Kiwomya got both the goals to upset the form book and Allen said: “It was a great atmosphere on and off the pitch, and it was a pivotal game, halfway through the season.

“5,000 people came that day. I loved it and I want more of it.

“It boosted the players and boosted the supporters, and there was a closeness between the players and supporters. It has given us something to build on.

“We are doing alright. We have been getting better and better — the amount of efforts on goal and possession.

“It is starting to look and feel like a decent team.”

The manager praised the attitude and commitment shown by his players. He said: “The players have been fantastic for a good couple of months and I’ve stuck up for them all the way because they’ve given it everything.

“None of us can ask any more of those players. They have put full commitment in and they will get their rewards - there’s no doubt about that.

“We have had some really good performances that deserved wins but we did not have. They fight and keep going right to the end. “