Chesterfield players spread Christmas cheer at hospital and hospice

Festive cheer was spread by Chesterfield manager Martin Allen and his players when they visited Royal Chesterfield Hospital and Ashgate Hospice over Christmas.

The visits were arranged by the club’s Community Trust, although boss Allen admitted to experiencing mixed emotions at the hospice, where many of the patients were gripped by terminal illnesses.

A Chesterfield shirt from players for this youngster at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. (PHOTO BY: Tina Jenner)

Praising the positivity of the patients, he said: “Some of them may not have made Christmas, but they were happy and enjoying themselves, and they made us so welcome.

“I think we can all learn from people who are so happy, with their bright outlook on life.”

The players and management chatted to patients and staff at Ashgate, where a buffet lunch was laid on, all paid for by the players.

To add to the festive mood, a few Christmas carols were even sung by the Spireites contingent.

Chesterfield players make this youngster's Christmas. (PHOTO BY: Tina Jenner)

“We had a sing-off against the staff and patients,” said Allen. “I was the judge and we beat them, so it was great to get another win under our belts!”

Sue Whitfield, who attends the day hospice, thanked the club for the visit. She said: “It was such a wonderful surprise to meet everyone. They were all so friendly and it was fantastic to have them over.

“It was really lovely to know that we’re thought about, especially at this time of year, and supported as well.”

The next stop was Chesterfield Royal Hospital, where the Spireites’ party handed out presents to children on the wards and posed for photos with patients and their families.

Allen said: “It was good to walk along the corridors, meet people of all ages and see the happiness our visit brought to the children and families.

“It was such an honour and a privilege to do it, and bring some joy into people’s lives.

“This again reinforces the responsibilities we’ve all got within our community to try and build our club and create happiness in the town.”

Our photos, kindly taken and submitted by Tina Jenner, show Allen and the Chesterfield players on their visits to the hospice and the hospital.