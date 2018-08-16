Chesterfield manager Martin Allen won’t pop the champagne or pills

There is no need for Chesterfield to be sulking over their first defeat of the season, according to manager Martin Allen.

Reflecting on the midweek 3-2 National League defeat at Barrow, when Allen praised the performance despite 10-men Chesterfield allowing a lead to slip, the manager added: “It’s a long season, it’s a long competition and there’s going to be ups and downs. There’s no divine right for us to win any game. It was a tough game (at Barrow).

“I warned them at the beginning there’s no easy games. All the games are going to be tough wherever we go and whoever we play against is going to be tough.”

Allen was speaking as Chesterfield began their preparations for Saturday’s trip to Salford City.

“We came in this morning (Thursday) and had a chat about the issues we needed to sort out.

“There is no room for sulking. We deal with it the same way as when we won (matches). I have a saying, which is probably old hat now - don’t pop the champagne when you win, and don’t pop the pills when you lose.

“I certainly did not pop the Prosecco a couple of weeks ago and I certainly ain’t popping the Neurofen now.”