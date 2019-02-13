Buxton FC target ‘good run’ after reigniting their play-off push with victory over Gainsborough Trinity

Buxton FC joint-boss Paul Phillips has called on his players to follow the all-important win over Gainsborough Trinity with a run of their own, starting at Lancaster City on Saturday.

The Bucks defeated fellow Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division play-off hopefuls Trinity 1-0 at Silverlands last weekend through John Pritchard’s well-executed low drive from the edge of the area.

And with Gainsborough, sixth in the table, losing heavily at home to Farsley Celtic on Tuesday night the window of opportunity is ajar for Buxton to make a push up the table with games in hand.

Buxton are eighth in the standings, six points behind Trinity with three games in hand, and 10 points behind fifth-placed Scarborough Athletic, who they play at home on Saturday 23rd March.

“You’d rather have the points on board but with them losing it highlights the importance of us to go on a good run,” said Phillips. “We’re at Lancaster on Saturday and we have to try and take three points at every occasion.”

Not even a bout of sickness in the camp could stop Buxton from taking the win over Gainsborough on Saturday, with two would-be starters going down the morning of the game.

Phillips said: “I thought we performed really well, particularly in the first half, and considering we had two lads go down on the morning of the game with an illness bug.

“That disrupted our plans, as usual.

“We had four or five lads out who would normally start when you take into account Ash Young and James Dean as well.

“As has happened in the past, whenever the chips have seemed to have been down we’ve come out and really had a good go.”

“If it were not for their keeper in the first half then it could have been three or four ahead with the game wrapped up.

“Second half, they had nothing to lose and had a go at us but we defended really well and deserved to take the three points.”

Phillips was pleased with the performance of the front three of Pritchard, Brad Grayson and Liam Hardy.

“Brad Grayson made the goal,” said Phillips. “I thought he was quite creative in the first half and set up a few chances.

“Unfortunately he got a knock in the second half and we had to withdraw him.

“But him and John Pritchard were good going forward, along with Liam Hardy, who worked his socks off.

“John Pritchard has been a great addition to the team. He gives us a lot more width and a lot more penetration going forward.

“Hopefully he can bring a few more goals to the party.”

Buxton played host to Padiham of the North West Counties League for a friendly on Tuesday night.

“We gave three or four first team lads, who haven’t played, 45 minutes and then let some of the reserves a run out second half.

“We are keeping an eye on the reserves, none of them did their chances any harm second half.

“The pace of playing for the first team is you’ve got to be fit and willing to work yourselves and a couple of them need to step up their fitness.

“If they do that then they’ve got a decent chance of being in or around the first team,” added Phillips.