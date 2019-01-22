Bottom team Bolsover continue their remarkable resurgence

The remarkable resurgence of bottom-of-the-table FC Bolsover gathered further momentum with a 2-0 victory away to fellow relegation strugglers Ollerton Town.

After losing all 18 of their opening fixtures in the First Division of the Northern Counties East League, Bolsover have now won three of their last seven, in which they have been beaten only once.

The eclipse of Ollerton was thoroughly deserved too as Matt Chatfield’s side silenced a seaaon’s best home crowd of 164 who were expecting to see the hosts extend their unbeaten five-game run.

Both goals came in quick sucession early in the second half. First, Liam Flint struck after a corner and then Cam Hough whipped in a cross from the right that was met by Jack Warwick for his tenth goal of the season.

In response, Ollerton did have a goal disallowed, but Bolsover showed lots of resolve to contain the home team’s pressure and add to the growing feeling that the great escape from the drop could yet be achieved.