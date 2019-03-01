Belper Town managerial team agree to contract extensions amid increasing interest from admiring clubs

Belper Town manager Grant Black and his assistant Mick Norbury have committed themselves to the Nailers by agreeing deals to extend their stay at the club.

The pair, who have guided the club to the fringes of the Evo-Stik League East Division play-offs this season, have seen their tremendous work at the Silver X Stadium noticed by a increasing number of admirers.

To end speculation about his future, Black has signed a two-year contract with the Nailers which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Mick Norbury has also agreed a similar deal to maintain his successful partnership with Black.

Speaking shortly after the deal had been completed, Black said, “It’s been no secret that we have become sought after by a few clubs recently but after speaking to the club and hearing of the ambition to move the club forward, we had no doubt we wanted to commit ourselves and be a part of what we feel can be a hugely successful period for Belper Town.

“The people behind the scenes work tirelessly to keep moving things forward and in seeing the passion from the chairman and his board colleagues, it was an easy decision.

“The fans have been great to us and hopefully they will be pleased to see that we are as committed to Belper Town as they are, and if we all continue to work together, there are no limits for this club.

“The players that we have brought together have also been fantastic for us this season and we thank them so far for their efforts and hope to be working with them going forward.

“Now we have committed, hopefully we will see them doing the same.”

Nailers’ chairman, Ian Woodward, was equally pleased with the outcome, saying: “I am delighted for everyone involved with Belper Town Football Club that Grant and Mick have decided to commit to the club.

“The board, staff and volunteers are focused on taking this club forward and to build on the successes that we have already achieved on and off the pitch this season and with Grant and Mick in charge it will only enforce our ambition to push this great club on even more.”