Back to the drawing board for Chesterfield manager John Sheridan after FA Trophy experimental line-up

Sometimes experiments don’t work and it’s fair to say that a 2-0 home loss in the FA Trophy to Brackley Town certainly sends Chesterfield manager John Sheridan back to the drawing board.

The expected line-up was mixed up and playing without a recognised centre forward from the kick-off didn’t work.

Previously the team has looked solid with Robbie Weir sitting in front of the back four and did not concede in three matches, but Saturday’s display left many Spireites scratching their heads as to which player was meant to be doing what in midfield.

Sheridan has come to the club knowing full well the side aren’t good enough and it’s like being a poker player with a hand full of duff cards, so he’s lucky that there is no transfer window in this division as he might have to bring in even more players before the season is out.

Gateshead finally parted with Scott Boden. Our former understudy to Jack Lester has a goal tally of one in every three games in this league and that’s what we really need to get wins on the board.

Louis Dodds has come back from his loan spell at Port Vale. Although he’s not really made much impact at Vale Park in his second spell there, starting only six games and usually being a substitute.

Whether he can make the difference up front for Chesterfield remains to be seen, as he has a career record of one goal every 5.7 matches. For me he played OK when he came on against Brackley.

Striker Jack McKay is in on loan from Cardiff to the Proact. It won’t be a long-term move but anyone who has played 10 times in the Premier League should be good enough to bag a few goals for the Blues.

Josef Yarney came in from Newcastle and rumours abound that we may have a new left back soon. I certainly hope so, as Binnon-Williams has proven too erratic for many fans to stomach.

Around the division comes odd news from Ebbsfleet, whose players revealed that they have not been paid on time for January and also pension payments had not been made either. News outlet Kent Online also states that their team was without medical insurance for three matches this season, which could have been catastrophic for any player getting a serious injury. Perhaps that’s why their goalkeeper gets so angry!

If there was one bright note this weekend, Gateshead beat Dover to give us two games in hand over our relegation rivals with three points to catch up. Saturday’s game against Halifax is now vital but one thing is for sure, John Sheridan knows what doesn’t work with this squad.