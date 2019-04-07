Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath says sorry to fans after seven-goal home defeat

Dejected Alfreton Town manager Billy Heath said sorry to the Reds fans after their six-match unbeaten run came to a juddering halt.

Alfreton were hammered 7-0 by Altrincham at the Impact Arena — their second seven-goal at home this season.

Heath said he would now be concentrating on hard-working players for the rest of the season.

“From where we’ve been with the unbeaten run we’ve been on, and got results at some really difficult places, then to produce that today...” the manager went on.

“I apologise to the fans and to everybody associated with the club.

“We had said that we wanted to finish the season on a high with the majority of the remaining games at home, but today... (that was) not acceptable.

“The fans deserve better. From now on l’m just going to pick a side that l know is going to work hard, regardless of quality.”

The Reds trailed 3-0 at half-time and when it was 4-0 also missed a penalty, Jordan Sinnott’s penalty being comfortably saved.

Heath added: “Crazy as it sounds, we started the game very well. We had a big penalty appeal in literally the first 30 seconds.

“We just conceded really, really poor goals and too easily — just too easy.

“The most disappointing thing is the last half-hour. When the fourth goal went in there was very little resistance, very little fight left — and that can’t happen.”

Heath praised Altrincham for their performance, saying: “l thought Altrincham were very good. The way they play is very expansive.

“(They are) one of the better footballing teams. If you allow people to run off you and not compete you will get beaten by a lot of goals.

“If you’re prepared to work hard and do what you need to do to get a result, you will get rewards.

“l was disappointed to come in at half-time three down as l’m not sure about the penalty.”

Before this season, ﻿Alfreton had not conceded seven goals at home for 58 years — and in their previous six matches, the Reds had conceded just four goals.