Alfreton nearly snatch a point after big fight back

Alfreton Town came within a hair’s breadth of pulling off a sensational comeback after finding themselves four goals adrift inside the opening 34 minutes of their National League North encounter on Harrogate Town’s artificial pitch.

Goals from Dominic Knowles, John McCombe and a Mark Beck double put the hosts into a commanding lead stunning the Reds into action. Chris Moyses’ men responded with goals from Chris Sharp and two towering headers from on loan man Nyal Bell.

The Reds went desperately close to achieving the seemingly impossible when home keeper James Belshaw scooped James Baxendale’s back post effort from a Brendan Daniels cross virtually off the line with four minutes remaining.

Alfreton boss Moyses said there were positives for his side to take from the game after the worst possible start from his team.

He said: “In the first half we knocked it in to his path and he has slotted it in. Then we had a spill from the keeper, who has had an excellent game by the way, so what you end up doing is giving them a two goal head start so they get all the momentum and all of a sudden we are 4-0 down.

“We get one back, but there is a still a mountain to climb. With all the teams that I have what you will find is that we never give up working and we will keep at it until the end. We changed the shape a bit and had the belief that we could get something out of the game and very nearly did.”