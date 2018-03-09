Academy coach calls for better grassroots football funding

Matlock Town Academy coach Jamie Yates believes grassroots football in England is way behind compared to other countries.

The former Rotherham United winger is no stranger to the grassroots scene as he played as a youngster before moving to an academy.

“There is not enough financial backing for grassroots football,” said Yates. “I’ve been to watch some games and the facilities aren’t as good as they should be.

“Some young kids coming through aren’t playing with the best facilities, whereas you go to Spain and Germany and the money is being put in properly.”

The Gladiators coach believes that England’s success at youth level last summer should be a starting point for the FA to invest more in to grassroots football.

“We are starting to win tournaments at youth level,” Yates added. “We are not far behind in terms of playing, but the financial backing needs to be 100% in my opinion.

“We should be working hard to provide these kids with the best possible facilities so we can produce better players, because they are the future.”

Yates signed a one-year contract with Rotherham in 2008 before moving on to Burton Albion, Alfreton, Boston United, Gainsborough Trinity, North Ferriby United and Matlock Town.