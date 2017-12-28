Loan keeper Eastwood praised by Chesterfield manager Lester

Young goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has been praised by Chesterfield boss Jack Lester.

Eastwood joined the Spireites on an emergency loan just before Christmas and his stay has been extended for a second week.

Despite conceding seven goals in his first two matches, the Sheffield United 21-year-old was absolved from blame by Lester.

“I don’t think he has done a lot wrong,” said the boss. “The problems have been in front of him a little bit. His mental state will be fine.

“Of course he doesn’t want to come into a team and lose games, but for him personally his voice and courage have been fine - he has been good.”

Eastwood joined after Cameron Dawson was recalled by Sheffield Wednesday.

Lester said his players’ character was important as he tried to develop the club after being appointed manager at the end of September.

“Mentalities wins leagues, make no mistake about that,” he said.

“When you look at the teams you have played with that have been successful, they were full of character.

“We work hard here and I am trying to develop character. I think it is vital and players coming into the football club must have that. Character covers so many aspects of the game and it is so key.”