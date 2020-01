Welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield take on Solihull Moors in the National League.

The Spireites would love to kick-offf 2020 with all three points to keep in touch with the teams near the bottom of the division. But they face a tough test today in Solihull Moors who are seventh and fighting to remain in the play-off positions. Stay with us as our reporter Liam Norcliffe brings you updates from the game. Keep refreshing the page for the latest.