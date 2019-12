Chesterfield take on FC Halifax Town at The Shay in the National League (3pm).

The Spireites go into this game on the back of a win away at Torquay United and a draw against Solihull Moors. The Blues are third bottom of the league, are three points from safety and desperately need a positive result. Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the action. Keep refreshing the page for the latest.