Lincoln City v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds and referee for Bristol Street Motors Trophy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Lincoln City 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
Imps boss Skubala on the cup tie:
“I want to win the game first and foremost. The cup games are a really good opportunity for the club to try and go further in a competition - especially this one. It’s a chance to get to Wembley, so I want to win the game.
“We’ll put a team on the pitch that we think is competitive. There will be a few changes of course, but it’s not that we’re changing to give people minutes. Obviously we’ll look at some players, but first and foremost our objective is to win the game of football.
“We want to take the competition very seriously and get onto the right foot and give ourselves a foothold in the group which is important. Ultimately we have to get the balance of the team right.”
Our predicted line-up
Thompson; Jessop, Williams, Grimes, Araujo; Jones, Metcalfe; Jacobs, Hobson, Berry; Drummond.
Spireites team news
Chey Dunkley was sent off against Gillingham at the weekend but he is not suspended for this one, although it’s unlikely he will be selected anyway.
New signings Max Thompson and Jenson Metcalfe are expected to start.
The Imps
Are going well in League One, sitting fourth in the table with three wins and a draw so far.
They won 1-0 at Stevenage last time out.
A reminder
That Chesterfield collected two points from their first game after beating Manchester City under-21s on penalties following a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.
Tonight’s opponents Lincoln have not played in this competition yet.
Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo (in charge for Chesterfield’s home wins against Dorking and Aldershot last season)
Assistant referee: Daniel Smith
Assistant referee: Adm Burgess
Fourth official: Abbas Khan
Match odds
Lincoln: 23/20
Draw: 23/10
Chesterfield: 9/5
(Sky Bet)
Hello again!
The busy start to the season continues tonight with Chesterfield in EFL Trophy action (7pm KO).
Stay tuned!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.