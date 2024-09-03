“I want to win the game first and foremost. The cup games are a really good opportunity for the club to try and go further in a competition - especially this one. It’s a chance to get to Wembley, so I want to win the game.

“We’ll put a team on the pitch that we think is competitive. There will be a few changes of course, but it’s not that we’re changing to give people minutes. Obviously we’ll look at some players, but first and foremost our objective is to win the game of football.