And when I say often, I mean never.

You could be forgiven for thinking it was because Mandeville had just whacked in a thunderous strike from distance which was Scholes-esque to give Chesterfield the lead against Salford City in the FA Cup.

But it was actually his cheeky and hilarious celebration that caused laughter on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you don’t know the background to this one, then where the hell have you been? I mean, there’s not much else going on in the world is there?

In a nutshell, a video of the former Manchester United midfielder and co-owner of the Ammies chewing his daughter’s toenails went viral in October. His 20-year-old daughter captioned it ‘True love.’ Yes, you read that right.

Fast-forward *toe* months and Mandeville saw the perfect opportunity for a bit of mickey-taking. It was a cut above in what had been a nail-biting toe, I mean tie. Okay, I’ll stop now.

Mandeville encouraged Jim Kellermann, who assisted the goal, to offer his foot while he pretended to bite his toenails while his confused teammates looked on in bemusement. I don’t blame them!

Liam Mandeville's cheeky goal celebration against Salford City.

Within minutes the celebration was all over social media and it even made the national press, with one newspaper saying it ‘brutally mocked’ Scholes.

It was of course just a bit of fun and a light-hearted moment which raised a smile on a cold December Sunday evening.