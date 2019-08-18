Let’s hope the goals keep coming for Michael Fondop at Chesterfield

It was deja vu all over again for the Spireites on Saturday, 2-2 away again in another game that should have been won.

We played four at the back and then an unfamiliar formation in front of them with only Curtis Weston in a recognised midfield role.

The performance was much improved and surely with the addition of two players the Blues must be able to get some wins on the board in the next few games.

We were all naturally very pleased with two goals from Michael Fondop, but I was surprised to see our goals credited to Fondop-Talin, anyway whatever his name is he’s got an interesting story.

Fondop came to the United Kingdom in 2015 to study actuarial sciences at Essex University and balanced his education with playing in non-league football.

He initially joined Stanway Rovers but rose up the ranks quickly to sign for the likes of Billericay Town, Margate and Oxford City.

In October 2017 he signed for Guiseley and made his debut against Macclesfield Town at Nethermoor Park, grabbing a goal in a 1-2 defeat. He went on to grab three goals for his side before heading out to FC Halifax Town on loan.

After scoring goals to save Halifax from relegation, he moved to Wrexham but after an initial scoring burst fell out of favour at the Racecourse. Let’s hope John Sheridan can keep him on the straight and narrow and keep the goals coming.