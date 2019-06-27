Leicester City slap £100m price tag on Manchester United target Harry Maguire’s head

Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Leicester City defender Harry Maguire after the Foxes demanded £100 for the England international.

Maguire, 26, who went to school in Chesterfield, has been the subject of much speculation in recent months following his stand-out performances for club and country.

But a move to Old Trafford looks to be off the table, for now at least, with the Daily Star reporting Leicester chiefs want £90m plus £10m more in add-ons for the centre-half.

That fee would make Maguire the most expensive defender in history - dwarfing the world record £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk.

The Star reports that United “have no intention of meeting the valuation and will turn their attentions elsewhere”, while it remains to be seen if Manchester City’s interest remains.