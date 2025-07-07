Chesterfield have assembled a strong looking squad for this season's promotion campaign.placeholder image
Chesterfield have assembled a strong looking squad for this season's promotion campaign.

League Two's latest promotion odds: Chesterfield and MK Dons remain strong favourites, while Salford City and Swindon Town shorten in the market

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Jul 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 12:06 BST
Spireites have looked good so far in pre-season.

They have followed a rusty opening dispay with a thumping 5-0 win over Burton Albion and a creditable 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

But of course nothing can be read into pre-season results, with Spireites set to be judged more after their season-opener against Barrow on August 2.

Spireites have strengthened well since last season and look good shouts to win promotion.

They are joined by MK Dons in looking very strong ahead of the big kick-off.

Here is how PaddyPower see the promotion race going.

8/11

1. MK Dons

8/11 Photo: Jane Russell

7/5

2. Chesterfield

7/5 Photo: Tina Jenner

13/5

3. Gillingham

13/5 Photo: Getty Images

13/5

4. Salford City

13/5 Photo: Getty Images

