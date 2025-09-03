Just six points separate leaders Walsall from Fleetwood Town in 12th place.placeholder image
Just six points separate leaders Walsall from Fleetwood Town in 12th place.

League Two's latest promotion odds after weekend wins for Chesterfield, MK Dons, Barnet, Fleetwood Town and Bromley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 11:09 BST
Form teams are starting to emerge now in League Two’s promotion race after another interesting weekend of results.

Pre-season favourites MK Dons have now made it three wins in a row after drubbing Bristol Rovers 4-0 away.

Perhaps more surprising is the form of National League champions Barnet who have now won four of their last five games following victory at Tranmere over the weekend.

Swindon Town have won five of their last six, while leaders Walsall have won four of their last six.

Chesterfield have won two of their last three and are well-placed in sixth despite a recent mini winless run, while Salford City have now lost three in a row.

So who are the current favourites for promotion and where is the current value? Here we take a look at the latest odds on SkyBet.

Have your say on which four sides will be getting promoted this season. Join the debate on our social media channels.

5/6

1. MK Dons

5/6 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10/11

2. Chesterfield

10/11 Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Evens

3. Walsall

Evens Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
5/4

4. Swindon Town

5/4 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoMK DonsFleetwood TownBromleyChesterfieldNational LeagueBristol Rovers
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice