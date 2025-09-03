Chesterfield are without a win in four games but are still in a good position to kick on for a top three spot.placeholder image
Chesterfield are without a win in four games but are still in a good position to kick on for a top three spot.

League Two's latest promotion odds after contrasting weekend results for Chesterfield, Gillingham, MK Dons, Swindon Town and Grimsby Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
League Two’s promotion race saw some more interesting results over the weekend with the pre-season favourites both struggling to find their form.

Chesterfield and MK Dons are both without a win in four matches. The Spiretites are still well-placed in sixth spot, but the Dons sit in a lowly 14th spot.

Leaders Gillingham continue to look strong and are the only unbeaten team this season.

Walsall have responded well to last year’s disaster end to the season, while Swindon Town and Salford City also look set for improved campaign.

Bristol Rovers and Notts County have both started to kick on up the table after slow starts.

But relegated Crawley Town and Shrewsbury Town are both struggling to make an impression and stop the slump.

So who are the current favourites for promotion and where is the current value? Here we take a look at the latest odds on SkyBet.

Have your say on which four sides will be getting promoted this season. Join the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

5/6

1. Chesterfield

5/6 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
11/10

2. MK Dons

11/10 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
7/4

3. Walsall

7/4 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
7/4

4. Salford City

7/4 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MK DonsChesterfieldLeague TwoGillinghamBristol RoversWalsall
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice