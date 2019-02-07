League Two Latest: Bury survive winding-up order

Following the news a winding up order against Bury had been dismissed, the club reacted to assure supporters of the long-term future of the club.

A short statement read: “The new board have openly discussed the financial situation they inherited from the previous ownership.

“This is something the Chairman and his team have worked extremely hard on and hope to have the club financially stable and self sufficient as soon as possible.

“Today’s news acts as confirmation that the hard work is being recognised.

“We’d like to thank the fans for their continued loyal support and to continuing the great season we are currently enjoying.”

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi believes their new signing Matty Willock will be the perfect fit to improve the team

Willock, who signed on deadline day from Manchester United, was also joined by Ibrahim Meite after Cardiff City released him. And Cioffi believes both will be good additions to his squad.

“Me and Selim wanted to create this relationship with Manchester United,” revealed the Italian.

“I had a clear idea of what kind of player we need in midfield.

“Selim brought me a list of five or six players with the same skills and we agreed together that (Matty) Willock was the best choice for us.

“So I’m happy, a good signing, as well as (Ibrahim) Meite is a boy with potential.”

Colchester United striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe has joined Airtricity League side Derry City on loan until June 30.

The 24-year-old had been training with Derry and has now tied up a six-month loan deal with the League of Ireland side, who begin their new season next week.

Ogedi-Uzokwe returned to Colchester last month after completing his temporary spell at National League side Bromley, - scoring six goals in 25 appearances.

He is out of contract at Colchester this summer and it is unknown whether he will be offered a new deal.